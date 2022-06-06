Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

