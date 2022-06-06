HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of HCI Group worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCI opened at $67.42 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $682.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

