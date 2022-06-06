Head-To-Head Comparison: BRF (NYSE:BRFS) versus Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get BRF alerts:

BRF has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.2% of BRF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BRF and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRF -2.42% -11.50% -2.02% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRF and Bit Origin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRF $8.96 billion 0.28 $77.72 million ($0.22) -14.27 Bit Origin $80.50 million 0.35 -$45.61 million N/A N/A

BRF has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BRF and Bit Origin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRF 2 0 1 0 1.67 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRF presently has a consensus price target of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 94.27%. Given BRF’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRF is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Summary

BRF beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs. It also produces and sells frozen prepared entrees, such as pastas and pizzas, including lasagna, macaroni, sandwiches, cheese breads, and other ready-to-eat meals; pies and pastries comprising chicken and heart-of-palm pies, sauces, and toppings; frozen desserts; plant-based products, such as nuggets, pies, vegetables, and hamburgers; and soy meal, refined soy flour, and animal feed, as well as sell frozen French fries, margarine, butter, and cream cheese. The company primarily sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Chester, Kidelli, Perdix, Biofresh, Gran Plus, and Banvit brands. It serves supermarkets, wholesalers, retail stores, food services, restaurants, and other institutional buyers. The company is also involved in the provision of consultancy, marketing, and logistics services; commercialization of electric energy; and import, industrialization, and commercialization of products. BRF S.A. operates primarily in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Itajaí, Brazil.

About Bit Origin (Get Rating)

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.