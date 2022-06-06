Head-To-Head Contrast: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Centerspace has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.7% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Centerspace and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 4 4 0 2.50 LXP Industrial Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Centerspace currently has a consensus target price of $108.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.74%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -1.74% -0.45% -0.21% LXP Industrial Trust 106.18% 16.80% 9.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and LXP Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $201.71 million 6.49 $610,000.00 ($0.62) -137.45 LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 9.41 $382.65 million $1.21 9.30

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Centerspace pays out -471.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Centerspace on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

