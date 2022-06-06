Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,949,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Hecla Mining worth $46,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

