Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $981.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

