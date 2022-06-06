Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $345.68

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 345.68 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 344.62 ($4.36), with a volume of 62171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.50 ($4.27).

HTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 300 ($3.80) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319 ($4.04).

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of £569.87 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.80.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £31,537.20 ($39,900.30).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

