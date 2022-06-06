Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ichor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ichor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $856.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

