Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.73 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

