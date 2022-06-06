Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT opened at $14.59 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $954.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

ILPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.