Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILPT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

