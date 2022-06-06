Invesco Ltd. Acquires 155,127 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of Skyline Champion worth $30,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,324,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY opened at $54.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.