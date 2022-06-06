Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Donaldson worth $29,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

