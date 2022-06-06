Invesco Ltd. Buys 163,176 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,176 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.89% of BioLife Solutions worth $28,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

BLFS stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,016 shares of company stock worth $2,591,737. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.