Invesco Ltd. Buys 560,410 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $30,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

