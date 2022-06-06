Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,070,718 Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,070,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,415,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.50% of Plantronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,674,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,139,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POLY opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 311.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

