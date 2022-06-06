Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.33% of CareTrust REIT worth $29,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $12,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 177,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 1.19. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,375.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

