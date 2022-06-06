Invesco Ltd. Has $29.61 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,343 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Spire worth $29,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SR opened at $77.61 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

