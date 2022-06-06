Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

