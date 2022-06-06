Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 820,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 82,593 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

