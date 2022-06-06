Invesco Ltd. Purchases 539,806 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.54% of Easterly Government Properties worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,594 shares of company stock valued at $769,374. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

