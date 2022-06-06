Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.80% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $29,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $954.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

