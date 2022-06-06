Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.32% of LTC Properties worth $31,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.