Invesco Ltd. Sells 146,114 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,114 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.17% of TG Therapeutics worth $31,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,362 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,013,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,296,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

