IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IO Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.40). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IO Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IO Biotech.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

IOBT opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

