IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.46.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 212.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

