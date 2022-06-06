iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,983,000 after acquiring an additional 625,875 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,076,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,955,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,473,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46.

