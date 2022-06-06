iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Position Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $193.96 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $176.96 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.32.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

