Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.