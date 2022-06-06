Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.98.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.