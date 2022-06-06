Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company.

Shares of J opened at $138.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

