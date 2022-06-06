Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $59.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

