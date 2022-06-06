Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Kamada alerts:

KMDA stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $207.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kamada by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kamada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Kamada (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.