Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Kelly Services worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 291,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of KELYA opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $742.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

