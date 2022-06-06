Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.48.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
