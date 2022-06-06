Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Korn Ferry worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,114,000 after buying an additional 678,128 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 336,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,894,000 after buying an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

