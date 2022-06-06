Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY opened at $5.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

