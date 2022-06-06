Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $49,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOB stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

