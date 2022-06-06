Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 189,005 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 100,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

