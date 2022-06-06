Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loyalty Ventures from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

LYLT opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Loyalty Ventures has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $98.95.

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $154.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loyalty Ventures news, Director Barbara L. Rayner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.