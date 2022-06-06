Lululemon Athletica Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $300.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.22 and a 200-day moving average of $349.81. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.