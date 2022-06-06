Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.21% of Manitex International worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Manitex International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 206,462 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Coffey acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.02 on Monday. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

