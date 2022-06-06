Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 million, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.92. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

