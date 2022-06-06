Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $10.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 million, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.