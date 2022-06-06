MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. MediWound has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

