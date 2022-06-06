MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. MediWound has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
