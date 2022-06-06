Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.69. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $136,566. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

