Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NERV opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

