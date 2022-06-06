monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 5,834.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $43,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 257.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at $3,103,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

MNDY stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.66.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

