National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NATI opened at $35.21 on Monday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

