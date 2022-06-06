Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 231,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 320,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

NAUT stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares in the company, valued at $39,459,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

