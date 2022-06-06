Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.48. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
